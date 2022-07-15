Talor Gooch feels the negativity towards LIV Golf at this week’s Open Championship has galvanised the players and brought them together.

LIV Golf has driven a wedge through the sport, with a host of players joining the Saudi-backed venture - some for huge signing bonuses.

The PGA Tour has suspended those who made the move without withdrawing their membership, Gooch among them.

The DP World Tour is following suit, although a legal challenge from Ian Poulter led to a temporary lifting of the ban.

Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood took part in testy exchanges with the media on Thursday, and Gooch says it has united the LIV players.

“Everybody, it feels like, is against us, and that's okay,” Gooch, who shot 69 on Friday to move to seven-under for the tournament, said. “Like you said, it's kind of banded us together, I think.

"It's obviously cool for me to see other guys that are out there playing well. We've caught a lot of flack for what we've done."

Gooch confirmed that his plan was to only play one LIV event, but that his hand was forced to make the move permanent when the PGA Tour issued suspensions.

The 30-year-old was successful in the team element in the second LIV event, after which he said it was on a par with Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups.

"I haven't played a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, but I can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference," Gooch said. "This was as cool as it gets. We've been saying it all week. The energy is just different, it's awesome."

Gooch was widely ridiculed for his comments, and he has admitted to being ribbed by his fellow pros.

He said: “A bunch of players came up, and they're like really? Really? I was like, hold on a second, guys. Give me a little break. I just won. I was in the moment. I might have gotten a little aggressive with the comments. No, I mean, like I said, it was just I was in the moment with them.

"We were pumped. I watch F1. I was so pumped to be able to spray champagne like they do in F1. I was in the moment. Maybe a little aggressive of a comment. Rightfully so, I've taken a little bit of heat for it.”

Gooch played one of the shots of the championship so far on 17, going within a whisker of an unlikely birdie.

