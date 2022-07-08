Jordan Spieth has expressed fears that next week’s Open at St Andrews could be too easy for the players, but Shane Lowry is convinced the course can stand the test of time.

St Andrews is the home of golf and the Old Course one of the most storied in the game.

In an era when drives in excess of 300 yards are the norm, St Andrews’ primary defence is the elements.

It is a week out from the Open and much can change with regard to the weather in Scotland, but the forecast is for high temperatures and little wind.

If the wind does not blow, St Andrews could prove to be easy pickings - meaning Ross Fisher’s course record of 61 could be within range.

Spieth is hoping for wind and fiery greens and fairways to ensure St Andrews is a major test.

“Yeah, I think it might be,” he said when asked if St Andrews could be too easy.

“It’s hard for me to tell given 2015 we had so much wind that we couldn’t even play. But I think if it’s like it was this morning out here, it’s just a wedge contest, really.

“It was not necessarily built for today’s technology. But I think that even a nice 10-15mph an hour would show something to it.

“It doesn’t look like we are going to get any rain, so I think the defence could be how fast it plays. It could get like Muirfield was in 2013 and I think that regardless of wind conditions, that would change the golf course significantly and make it challenging to hold fairways and greens.”

While Spieth feels the Old Course could be at the mercy of the players, Lowry has rubbished suggestions that it may be the final time the venue hosts the Open.

He feels if conditions are calm, low scoring will happen but does not see that as a problem.

“I don’t think this is the last,” the 2019 champion said. “What’s taking it apart? 20-under? Would people be annoyed if 20-under won?

“I’m sure if the weather is good, scoring will be decent. You still have to get it around, some tricky holes. Yes, there are some greens that certain people can drive. But there are also lots of big pot bunkers waiting for you if you don’t hit good tee shots.

“I’m sure they’re going to try and set it up as tricky as they’ve ever set it up. They’ll have the toughest pins as they’ve ever had at St Andrews.

“There will be a bit of wind. It will be firm. It will be tricky. There will be good scores. But there won’t be any harm in it to be honest.

"Jack Nicklaus shot 63 or 64 the odd time when he was playing. It’s ok if we do it as well. I don’t think it will be the last Open at St Andrews definitely.”

