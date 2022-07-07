Steve Williams has revealed Tiger Woods had trained his sights on 21 majors, and his former caddie expected him to get there before his career unravelled in 2009.

Woods had 14 majors to his name at the age of 32 in 2008, but he took a break from the sport the following year after admitting to a series of affairs.

Injuries also took a toll on Woods, and upon his return to golf he has only added one more major to his tally - the 2019 Masters.

He came close to losing a leg in a car crash in 2021, and is odds-against winning another major.

That would mean him finishing his career behind Jack Nicklaus’ tally of 18 majors, but Williams has revealed Woods’ target was well beyond that number.

Speaking to BBC Sport for an 'All about Tiger Woods' podcast, Williams said : "Tiger wanted to get to 20.

"I said 21 is my favourite number, so let's make it 21 and when you get to 21 you're not seeing me again. And he said that's because I'm retiring too.

“Tiger was obsessed with breaking Jack's record. We put every ounce of energy into that and I didn't see any reason up until the stage where it all unfolded that he wasn't going to eclipse Jack and it's a shame it didn't happen.

"I don't think any other player is going to be in a position to try and while he didn't, he gave it an unbelievable run, won four in a row and 15 majors. What more can you say?"

The 46-year-old will have course knowledge on his side, and Williams has fond memories of the home of golf.

"Nothing compares to that walk up the 18th, it's the greatest walk in golf," Williams, who was on the bag for 13 of Woods’ 15 majors, said.

"That big grandstand on the left, people lined up on the road on the right, hanging out of hotel windows. If you're fortunate enough to come across that Swilcan Bridge and be in a situation where you've got the Open Championship in hand, that is a very special walk and fortunately Tiger and I have enjoyed that walk a couple of times.

"When The Open is held at St Andrews, it just goes up another notch, it's a special place."

