Tiger Woods is in town, the weather is glorious and we're back at the home of golf in St Andrews for the Open Championship.

There have been suggestions by some that the Old Course is no longer fit for purpose, and is at the mercy of the big-hitting, modern golfer.

That may be true to an extent, but it is still 18 holes of golf and whether the scores are high or low is largely irrelevant.

The players this week are following in the footsteps of greats of the game such as Bobby Jones, Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Woods himself.

There’s a certain other competition attempting to buy its way into the conversation, but tradition matters and any talk from Talor Gooch of 54 holes at Bedminster being better than a major will be given the short shrift it deserves.

Woods provides a poser for the bookmakers, as on all known form he should be completely dismissed.

Walking looks an arduous task and the amount of golf he has played has been limited, but he is a 15-time major winner who has lifted the Claret Jug on two visits to St Andrews.

Course knowledge counts for plenty and there will be some tempted to take a punt at odds in the region of 80/1, but the sensible play is to take a watching brief on Woods.

McIlroy has kept hitting the crossbar in majors, and his drought stretches back to 2014. But he is playing some of the best golf of his career and is well suited to the challenge of Links golf.

It is inconceivable that McIlroy will end his career on four majors, and there would be no more fitting place than the Old Course for him to get back in the saddle.

He missed the event the last time it was held at St Andrews in 2015 due to injury, and was blown off course by ridiculous winds on his side of the draw in 2010. He led the field in after the first round in 2010, but went out for the second round in a gale and shot 80. Decent play at the weekend saw him take a share of third, but the damage had been done on Friday.

Conditions are expected to be different this time around and if he gets a level playing field, McIlroy looks an obvious place to start.

There are suggestions that the Old Course could be overpowered, and low scoring will play out. That may happen, but those who just grip it and rip it are unlikely to flourish. Whacking it miles will not necessarily help, as the key is finding fairways - more importantly the correct parts of fairways.

Approach play is going to be a major factor, and Cameron Smith is an artist with a wedge in his hands.

The Australian looks ideally suited to the challenges of Links golf and as he arrives in decent form, he looks a good bet at 25/1.

At 33/1, Tommy Fleetwood catches the eye. He has struggled over the past couple of years, and has not been in the winners’ enclosure since 2019. But he has performed well at the majors this year, 14th at the Masters and fifth at the US PGA, and he looked in decent form at the Scottish Open last week.

Listening to players saying they are not far away from their best can be foolish, but Fleetwood said that at the Renaissance Club last week and the way he went about his business suggested it could be true - and his ability on Links courses makes him a good bet.

The last two winners of the Open at St Andrews have been shocks, and an outsider that catches the eye is Adam Scott at 80/1.

The Australian got the major win his talent deserved when landing the Masters in 2013, but the previous year he contrived to lose the Open at Lytham.

Seeing him unravel so spectacularly was uncomfortable viewing, but he had the strength of character to bounce back the following year.

Scott’s game is well suited to Links golf and his form this year has been good without setting the world alight. He looks well placed to contend this week on a course that will suit his style of play.

