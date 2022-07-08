Georgia Hall will play alongside Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory in the Celebration of Champions at St Andrews on Monday.

The Open Championship takes place next week at the home of golf, and it will be a celebration as it is the 150th renewal of the tournament.

Ad

A four-hole challenge will take place on Monday, with Hall partnering Woods, McIlroy and Lee Trevino.

The Open Open prize money increase means Claret Jug winner will take home £2m 7 HOURS AGO

Hall, the winner of the Women's Open in 2018, said : "It is an absolute thrill to play alongside Tiger, Rory and Lee. I think it's fantastic The R&A has invited champions from all levels of the sport.”

Three-time Open champion Woods said: “This is going to be a special week of golf, and having many of the sport's great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship.

"St Andrews has such a unique atmosphere and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me."

Anna Nordqvist is the defending Women’s Open champion, and the Swede will be in the same group as Claret Jug holder Collin Morikawa, women's amateur winner Jess Baker and Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Keita Nakajima.

The Celebration of Champions gets underway at 3:05pm, and the R&A will announce other groups on Monday morning as the players take on the first, second, 17th and 18th holes.

Morikawa will hit the first tee shot, while Hall, Woods, McIlroy and Trevino get underway at 5:05pm.

The Open Spieth concerned St Andrews could be too easy, Lowry feels Old Course not obsolete 8 HOURS AGO