Phil Mickelson has insisted he has no regrets over making the move to LIV Golf.

The six-time major winner was the first high-profile figure to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV, reportedly on the back of a huge signing bonus.

He has since been suspended from the PGA Tour, despite being a life member, and elected not to attend the 150th anniversary dinner at the Open Championship.

Mickelson has said he was given the option to attend the dinner, but opted to stay away in order to keep the focus on the champions.

Commenting on his decision not to attend, Mickelson said: “The R&A contacted me a couple weeks before and said, look, we don't think it's a great idea you go, but if you want to, you can.

"I just didn't want to make a big deal about it, so I said fine. We both kind of agreed that it would be best if I didn't.”

Following the Open on the Old Course at St Andrews, Mickelson will be in action in the third LIV event at Bedminster.

Despite all the controversy, Mickelson is happy with the decisions he has made.

“I made the right decision for me,” Mickelson said following an opening round of 72 at the Open. “And I'm excited about, like I say, having the opportunity to play competitive golf and have it in my life in a more moderate scale to where I can do some things outside of that too.

"I freed up a lot, freed up a lot of time as well.

“I couldn't be happier. I think it's been really good. I can't wait to get to New Jersey and play another event there.

“The player experience, the experience of those events from a player standpoint is a 10. You can't get it any better.

"Look, it's not my job to explain or help you understand or whatever. It's just, I couldn't be happier.”

