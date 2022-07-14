Rory McIlroy is delighted with his position after the opening round of the Open Championship, and feels his game is in excellent shape for the final major of the year.

The Irishman plotted his way round the Old Course in impressive fashion, and made only one mistake when an errant chip shot on 13 left him out of position.

McIlroy has played well in the majors this year, finishing second in the Masters, eighth at the US PGA Championship and fifth at the US Open.

He has not won a major since 2014, and it has often been a case of him playing himself out of events in the first round. His scoring in the first round of majors for the last six years was 34-over. This year, he is 12-under.

"I am driving the ball well and once I’m putting myself in the fairways I am giving myself chances because my iron play is better than it has been,” McIlroy said. “I am putting well and seeing shots well around the green and thinking well.

“That is the most important part this week is thinking well around this place. If you can do that, you will keep yourself in the tournament.”

"Everything feels very settled. No real issues with my game. Everything feels like it's in good shape.

"Everything feels just sort of nice and quiet, which is a nice way to be."

Reflecting on his round of 66, McIlroy said: “I played well. Very solid.

“Everyone knows on this course you have to make your score going out. I did that with a bonus at the first. I birdied the par five and the shorter par fours.

“I birdied the holes I should have birdied today.

“The way this course is playing, how firm, and bouncy and tricky it is, it is about limiting the mistakes I made only one bogey out there, which is good.

"I think I've played with a little more freedom because I can, because I'm in more control of my swing and my game. And I think it sort of goes hand in hand. I have confidence and I can go out and play free and not be maybe as timid and tight starting off."

McIlroy is aware there are three more rounds to play and will not get carried away by the prospect of lifting the Claret Jug on Sunday.

"I just have to go out and play the same golf that I've played today, the same golf that I've played over the last few weeks," McIlroy said. "I've been playing well. I've been swinging the club well. And I think it's better if I don't think about it that much and I just go out and play golf and try to shoot some good scores on one of my favourite golf courses in the world."

