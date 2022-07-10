Justin Thomas has admitted to picking Tiger Woods’ brain during their practice round ahead of the Open Championship on Sunday.

Woods and Thomas have a close relationship and have been regular playing partners, albeit recreationally of late due to the former’s injury troubles.

The 15-time major winner Woods is back at the scene of two of his three Open Championship wins, but on recent form he stands little chance of contending as he continues to struggle with the leg injury he suffered in a car crash last year.

Thomas, in stark contrast, arrives at St Andrews as a major champion after winning the US PGA Championship in May.

“(I’ve been picking Tiger’s brain) a little bit,” Thomas said . “I understand he is going to be a little withholding of some information but I’m trying to needle him and get as much out of him as I can.

“He’s done pretty well around this place.

“I’ve never had probably a more productive missed cut than the Scottish Open because it’s been nice to come out here and prep the last two days.”

Three-time Open winner Sir Nick Faldo does not think Woods can contend, but Thomas would not be surprised to see the 46-year-old towards the top of the leaderboard.

“No, (Tiger in contention wouldn’t surprise me) absolutely not,” Thomas said. “I’ve learned not to challenge anything Tiger can or can’t do.”

