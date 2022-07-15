Matt Fitzpatrick has said being part of Tiger Woods’ group on what could be his final appearance at St Andrews is an experience that will live with the US Open champion forever.

Three-time Open champion Woods missed the cut after failing to find any form as he continues to battle with the serious leg injury he suffered in a car crash last year.

Woods was given a stunning ovation walking up the 18th and was moved to tears.

It was a special moment for Fitzpatrick, who played himself into the tournament with a superb round of 66 to move to six-under.

“It was amazing,” Fitzpatrick said. “It gave me goosebumps.

“Just looking around, seeing everyone stood up, and giving him a standing ovation coming down 18. Yeah, it was incredible. It's something that will live with me forever, for sure.

“It's thoroughly deserved, and I think towards the end of it, you could see he was a little bit emotional as well. Yeah, it was a big deal.”

Fitzpatrick and Max Homa slowed down to allow Woods to make the walk over the Swilcan Bridge alone.

“I've seen it with other players that have done it up here before,” Fitzpatrick said. “Max gave me a little bit of s**t. He was like, ‘you were a little bit close’. I'm, like, ‘was I?’ I was panicking.

“No, we're all good. We knew what we were doing.”

Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa follow Tiger Woods over the Swilcan Bridge during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland Image credit: Getty Images

Fitzpatrick is firmly in the mix going into the weekend and his aim is to stick to his gameplan.

“Just do the same as what I've been doing for the last two days,” Fitzpatrick said. “I feel like I'm playing well, hitting plenty of greens, which is important, even though the greens are massive.

“So it's kind of hard to miss some of them. Just keep doing what I've been doing.”

