Justin Rose was a high-profile withdrawal from the Open Championship due to injury.

The Briton, who tied for fourth as an amateur in 1998, looked in decent form heading into St Andrews, but he did not make his 8:14am tee time on Thursday.

Ad

He did not complete his practice round on Wednesday, which prompted talk that he had suffered a problem, and he failed to arrive for his tee time.

U.S. Open US Open golf LIVE: Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris lead with Rahm, McIlroy in mix at brutal Brookline 18/06/2022 AT 08:06

“On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back,” Rose wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve been getting round-the-clock treatment but it just doesn’t feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship.”

Alex Noren was the first alternate, but he elected to travel over to America to play in the Barracuda Championship in California, meaning Rose’s spot was taken by Rikuya Hoshino and he went out alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari.

Erik van Rooyen was the second player to withdraw, with the South Africa electing to pull out due to a neck injury.

Aaron Rai took Van Rooyen’s place in the field, with the Englishman playing alongside Kevin Na and Kazuki Higa.

U.S. Open US Open golf LIVE: McIlroy and Rahm chase Morikawa as Brookline battle heats up 17/06/2022 AT 13:09