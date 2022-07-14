12pm – Welcome to the home of golf
The 150th Open Championship promises much at the home of golf in St Andrews. While London and the south of England endure sweltering temperatures, Scotland looks decidedly chillier.
Plenty of jumpers and jackets on the go for this opening round in overcast conditions, but we can expect the scoring to be scorching today as the best golfers in the world chase sporting immortality.
The 150th Open Championship is underway on the Old Course at St Andrews
A stellar field is bidding for the Claret Jug, with Tiger Woods a star attraction as he chases a fourth Open title.
The American will face fierce competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Collin Morikawa is bidding to become the first player to successfully defend the title since Padraig Harrington in 2008.
- - -
Follow live coverage of the Open with Eurosport UK.
