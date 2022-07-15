The 150th Open Championship saw Mark Calcavecchia bow out in eventful style, as he narrowly avoided a mishap on the Swilcan Bridge and was snubbed for a kiss by his wife on the 18th green.

Exemptions for past winners is 60 years of age, but due to the 2020 iteration being cancelled due to Covid, the R&A gave the 62-year-old the green light to play on the Old Course at St Andrews.

The American, who won the Open at Troon in 1989, was never likely to contend - and that proved to be the case as he finished dead last.

But he had his moment in the spotlight when teeing off on 18, and crossing the Swilcan Bridge.

It almost ended badly, as in slippery conditions due to the rain at St Andrews, Calcavecchia lost his footing as he stepped onto the bridge.

“Don’t do that to us,” Nick Dougherty said on commentary for Sky Sports.

He regained his composure, turned and waved to the crowd and was joined on the bridge for a photograph by his wife Brenda - before savouring the walk up 18.

“If you are going to say goodbye, this is the place," Dougherty added.

“20-over par, no-one cares,” said Laura Davies.

Hopes of signing off with a birdie were dashed by a poor chip and he missed the par to finish off on 21-over.

Whether Brenda was unhappy with her husband’s effort on 18 is not clear, but she left him hanging when he went for a kiss.

“Oh no, she threw him a schoolboy error,” said Dougherty. “Do you think because he made a mistake on the last she was not impressed?”

He did get his kiss, and the applause of the St Andrews crowd for one final time.

“I felt the emotions,” Calcavecchia said. “I got a little mildly choked up.

“Forget about my golf, It would not matter whether I shot a pair of 75s or 85s, it was about playing one more, my last at the home of golf, which is really cool to end it here.“

