Tiger Woods is one of the star attractions as the Open Championship returns to the home of golf at St Andrews.

Woods has won the Open three times, two of which were on the Old Course at St Andrews , but victory this week would be the ultimate achievement.

The former world No. 1 has a reputation for comebacks, but victory in 2022 would top anything achieved before given he is still dealing with injury following a car crash in 2021.

Course knowledge at St Andrews will give Woods an edge, but much will depend on how the body holds up over the course of four rounds.

Woods played a practice round in Ireland with Rory McIlroy, and those two will vie for most-followed player this week.

McIlroy has unfinished business at St Andrews, as he won the championship at Hoylake in 2014 but was denied the chance to defend on the Old Course after damaging his ankle playing football.

The Irishman does not have the Old Course knowhow of Woods, but what he does have is excellent recent form.

McIlroy had top-10 finishes in all three majors this season, and was in the winners’ enclosure at the Canadian Open last month.

Collin Morikawa arrives in Scotland as the defending champion, and follows a similar pattern to 12 months ago as he played badly at the Scottish Open before triumphing at Royal St George’s.

Padraig Harrington was the most recent person to defend the Open, when winning for the second time in 2008.

Course: Old Course, St Andrews

Woods has described it as his favourite course in the world. For someone who has won 15 majors and 82 PGA Tour events, that is quite the statement.

There is talk that the Old Course is not suited to the modern game, as technological advances mean many of the holes are at the mercy of the big hitters on a course that stretches out to 7,313 yards.

Those who adopt that view could be left with egg on their faces, as the Old Course has the defence of fast and firm conditions. Yes players could look to overpower it, but firm fairways and greens are a huge challenge.

And if the wind blows, as it has during the practice days, St Andrews takes on the look of a different beast.

The fairways are wide and greens vast, but that does not always translate to low scoring.

It has hosted the Open on 29 occasions and being the home of golf, it will host many more.

Prize Money: Total fund of $14.5 million, with winner’s share being $2,500,000

Format: 72-hole strokeplay. Four-hole aggregate if play-off is required.

Course records: 72 holes, 269, Tiger Woods (2010). 18 holes, 61, Ross Fisher (2017)

TV Coverage: The Open Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK

Key Quotes

Jon Rahm: “The time I've played here before, it was soft. And I remember the moment the first time I played in competition was into the wind, I hit a driver and 9-iron. Highly doubt that's going to happen today. So I think a lot of experience comes from playing here enough, but I don't think you ever see it in these conditions. So even when people have played in the past, you're hitting different shots into the tee. The greens are reacting different. It's still a learning process when it's playing this firm. I think, if anything, it almost evens out the field a little more.”

Rory McIlroy: “I've only played one Open here before. I got off to a great start and got caught out in wind not too dissimilar to what's out there today. Yeah, I'm playing well. I'm in good form. My confidence in my game is as high as it's been in quite a while. I can't go in here thinking that this might be my time. I just have to go out and play a really good tournament. I've got to string four good rounds together, and hopefully at the end of the week, that's good enough to win.”

Tiger Woods: “Well, my body certainly can get better, but realistically, not a whole lot. It's been through a lot, and at 46 you don't quite heal as well as you do at 26. So it is what it is. Just lucky enough to, in our sport, to be able to play as long as we are able to play late into the 40s, especially on links golf courses like this, you can continue into your 50s. We saw Tom have it on his putter to win late in his 50s. So it can be done. It just takes a lot of knowledge and understanding of how to play this type of golf. And with the fairways being fast and firm, it allows players who are older to run the ball out there and have a chance.”

Past Winners

2021 Collin Morikawa

2020 Cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic

2019 Shane Lowry

2018 Francesco Molinari

2017 Jordan Spieth

2016 Henrik Stenson

2015 Zach Johnson

2014 Rory McIlroy

2013 Phil Mickelson

t2012 Ernie Els

2011 Darren Clarke

2010 Louis Oosthuizen

2009 Stewart Cink

2008 Padraig Harrington

2007 Padraig Harrington

2006 Tiger Woods

2005 Tiger Woods

2004 Todd Hamilton

2003 Ben Curtis

2002 Ernie Els

2001 David Duval

2000 Tiger Woods

Tee Times

6:35am Paul LAWRIE

6:35am Webb SIMPSON

6:35am Min Woo LEE

6:46am Sadom KAEWKANJANA

6:46amBen CAMPBELL

6:46amBarclay BROWN

6:57am Dean BURMESTER

6:57am Chan KIM

6:57am Brandon WU

7:08am Ian POULTER

7:08am Jamie DONALDSON

7:08amGuido MIGLIOZZI

7:19am Garrick HIGGO

7:19amMinkyu KIM

7:19am Ashley CHESTERS

7:30am Phil MICKELSON

7:30am Lucas HERBERT

7:30am Kurt KITAYAMA

7:41am Patrick REED

7:41amTom HOGE

7:41am Joo-Hyung KIM

7:52am John DALY

7:52am Bryson DECHAMBEAU

7:52am Cameron TRINGALE

8:03amCameron SMITH

8:03am Brooks KOEPKA

8:03am Seamus POWER

8:14am Francesco MOLINARI

8:14am Tommy FLEETWOOD

8:14am Justin ROSE

8:25am Cameron YOUNG

8:25am KH LEE

8:25am Robert MACINTYRE

8:36am Zach JOHNSON

8:36am Billy HORSCHEL

8:36am Corey CONNERS

8:47am Brian HARMAN

8:47am Pablo LARRAZABAL

8:47am Danny WILLETT

9:03am Stephen DODD

9:03am JT POSTON

9:03am Lee WESTWOOD

9:14am Sepp STRAKA

9:14am Luke LIST

9:14am Justin DE LOS SANTOS

9:25am Ernie ELS

9:25am Adri ARNAUS

9:25am Brad KENNEDY

9:36am Mackenzie HUGHES

9:36am Scott VINCENT

9:36am Victor PEREZ

9:47am Jason KOKRAK

9:47am Nicolai HOJGAARD

9:47am Sihwan KIM

9:58am Collin MORIKAWA

9:58am Rory MCILROY

9:58am Xander SCHAUFFELE

10:09am Shane LOWRY

10:09am Justin THOMAS

10:09am Viktor HOVLAND

10:20am Will ZALATORIS

10:20am Hideki MATSUYAMA

10:20am Tony FINAU

10:31am Kevin KISNER

10:31am Chris KIRK

10:31am Takumi KANAYA

10:42am Dylan FRITTELLI

10:42am Trey MULLINAX

10:42am Matthew JORDAN

10:53am Anthony QUAYLE

10:53am Zander LOMBARD

10:53am John PARRY

11:04am Thomas DETRY

11:04am Richard MANSELL

11:04am Marco PENGE

11:15am Alexander BJORK

11:15am Oliver FARR

11:15am Matthew FORD

11:36am Mark CALCAVECCHIA

11:36am Ryan FOX

11:36am Jediah MORGAN

11:47am Christiaan BEZUIDENHOUT

11:47am Bernd WIESBERGER

11:47am Sam BAIRSTOW (a)

11:58am Adrian MERONK

11:58am Haotong LI

11:58am Marcus ARMITAGE

12:09pm Thriston LAWRENCE

12:09pm Fabrizio ZANOTTI

12:09pm Alex WRIGLEY

12:20pm Aaron WISE

12:20pm Si-Woo KIM

12:20pm Sam HORSFIELD

12:31pm Talor GOOCH

12:31pm Shaun NORRIS

12:31pm Wyndham CLARK

12:42pm Henrik STENSON

12:42pm Russell HENLEY

12:42pm Aldrich POTGIETER (a)

12:53pm Stewart CINK

12:53pm Sergio GARCIA

12:53pm Aaron JARVIS (a)

1:04pm Sungjae IM

1:04pm Paul CASEY

1:04pm Gary WOODLAND

1:15pm Dustin JOHNSON

1:15pm Adam SCOTT

1:15pm Marc LEISHMAN

1:26pm Scottie SCHEFFLER

1:26pm Joaquin NIEMANN

1:26pm Tyrrell HATTON

1:37pm Darren CLARKE

1:37pm Richard BLAND

1:37pm Filippo CELLI (a)

1:48pm Kevin NA

1:48pm Kazuki HIGA

1:48pm Erik VAN ROOYEN

2:04pm David DUVAL

2:04pm Justin HARDING

2:04pm Jordan SMITH

2:15pm Shugo IMAHIRA

2:15pm Jason SCRIVENER

2:15pm David LAW

2:26pm Abraham ANCER

2:26pm Yuto KATSURAGAWA

2:26pm Emiliano GRILLO

2:37pm Louis OOSTHUIZEN

2:37pm Harris ENGLISH

2:37pm Keita NAKAJIMA (a)

2:48 pm Padraig HARRINGTON

2:48 pm Thomas PIETERS

2:48 pm Keith MITCHELL

2:59pm Tiger WOODS

2:59pm Matthew FITZPATRICK

2:59pm Max HOMA

3:10pm Jordan SPIETH

3:10pm Jon RAHM

3:10pm Harold VARNER III

3:21pm Patrick CANTLAY

3:21pm Sam BURNS

3:21pm Mito PEREIRA

3:32pm Keegan BRADLEY

3:32pm Sebastian MUNOZ

3:32pm Sahith THEEGALA

3:43pm Laurie CANTER

3:43pm Dimitrios PAPADATOS

3:43pm Matthew GRIFFIN

3:54pm John CATLIN

3:54pm Jamie RUTHERFORD

3:54pm David CAREY

4:05pm Mingyu CHO

4:05pm Jorge FERNANDEZ-VALDES

4:05pm Robert DINWIDDIE

4:16pm Lars VAN MEIJEL

4:16pm Jack FLOYDD

4:16pm Ronan MULLARNEY

