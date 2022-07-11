The field for the 2022 Open Championship has been confirmed following the completion of the Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship.

Players had been striving to qualify for months, and the final four places (three at the Scottish Open and one at the Barbasol Championship) were confirmed on Sunday.

Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu and Jamie Donaldson qualified from the Scottish Open and Trey Mullinax's win at the Barbasol booked his ticket to St Andrews.

It is the 150th renewal of the Open, and it will be played on the Old Course at the home of golf in St Andrews.

The elite of the sport will tee it up, while past champions under the age of 60 are also invited to take part as are winners of the event for the past 10 years irrespective of age.

The R&A will now put together the tee times for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, but below are all those who will tee it up.

There could still be late changes due to unforeseen circumstances, and alternates will be waiting by their phones for the call.

Qualified Players

Abraham Ancer (4, 5, 12)

Marcus Armitage (41)

Adri Arnaus (7)

Sam Bairstow (a) (41)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (38)

Alexander Bjork (5)

Richard Bland (5)

Keegan Bradley (4)

Barclay Brown (a) (41)

Dean Burmester, (5)

Sam Burns (4, 12)

Mark Calcavecchia (1)

Ben Campbell (31)

Laurie Canter (5)

Patrick Cantlay (4, 12, 15)

David Carey (41)

Paul Casey (4, 5, 15)

John Catlin (37)

Filippo Celli (a) (25)

Ashley Chesters (29)

Mingyu Cho (36)

Stewart Cink (1, 12)

Wyndham Clark (35)

Darren Clarke (1, 2)

Corey Conners (4, 12)

John Daly (1)

Justin De Los Santos (33)

Bryson DeChambeau (4, 8, 12, 15)

Thomas Detry (5)

Robert Dinwiddie (41)

Stephen Dodd (22)

Jamie Donaldson (39)

David Duval (1)

Ernie Els (1, 2)

Harris English (4, 12, 15)

Oliver Farr (41)

Jorge Fernandez-Valdes (14)

Tony Finau (4, 12, 15)

Matt Fitzpatrick (4, 5, 15)

Tommy Fleetwood (4, 5, 8, 15)

Jack Floydd (41)

Matthew Ford (41)

Ryan Fox (34)

Dylan Frittelli (3)

Sergio Garcia (9, 12, 15)

Talor Gooch (4, 32)

Matthew Griffin (31)

Emiliano Grillo (38)

Justin Harding (5)

Brian Harman (42)

Padraig Harrington (1)

Tyrrell Hatton (4, 5, 6, 15)

Russell Henley (4)

Lucas Herbert (4, 5)

Kazuki Higa (21)

Garrick Higgo (5)

Tom Hoge (4)

Nicolai Hojgaard (5)

Max Homa (4)

Billy Horschel (4, 5, 6, 12)

Sam Horsfield (7)

Viktor Hovland (4, 5, 12, 15)

Mackenzie Hughes (3)

Sungjae Im (4, 12)

Shugo Imahira (19)

Aaron Jarvis (a) (28)

Dustin Johnson (3, 4, 9, 12, 15)

Zach Johnson (1, 2)

Matthew Jordan (41)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (30)

Yuto Katsuragawa (30)

Takumi Kanaya (20)

Brad Kennedy (33)

Minkyu Kim (36)

Joo-hyung Kim (30)

Si Woo Kim (42)

Chan Kim (20)

Sihwan Kim (30)

Chris Kirk (32)

Kevin Kisner (4)

Kurt Kitayama (39)

Brooks Koepka (3, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15)

Jason Kokrak (4, 12)

Pablo Larrazabal (7)

David Law (37)

Thriston Lawrence (29)

Paul Lawrie (1)

Min Woo Lee (5)

K.H. Lee (4)

Marc Leishman (4).

Haotong Li (7)

Luke List (42)

Zander Lombard (29)

Shane Lowry (1, 2, 4, 5, 15)

Robert MacIntyre (3, 5)

Richard Mansell (41)

Hideki Matsuyama (4, 9, 12)

Rory McIlroy (1, 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 15)

Adrian Meronk (34)

Phil Mickelson (1, 2, 10)

Guido Migliozzi (5)

Keith Mitchell (35)

Francesco Molinari (1, 2, 6)

Jediah Morgan (16)

Collin Morikawa (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 12, 15)

Ronan Mullarney (41)

Trey Mullinax (40)

Sebastian Munoz (42)

Kevin Na (4, 12)

Keita Nakajima (a) (26, 27)

Joaquin Niemann (4, 12)

Shaun Norris (17, 18)

Louis Oosthuizen (1, 3, 4, 12)

Dimitrios Papadatos (31)

John Parry (41)

Marco Penge (41)

Mito Pereira (4)

Victor Perez (34)

Thomas Pieters (4, 5)

J.T. Poston (38)

Aldrich Potgieter (a) (23)

Ian Poulter (5, 15)

Seamus Power (4)

Anthony Quayle (33)

Jon Rahm (3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 15)

Patrick Reed (4, 9, 12)

Justin Rose (5)

Jamie Rutherford (41)

Xander Schauffele (4, 12, 15)

Scottie Scheffler (3, 4, 9, 12, 15)

Adam Scott (4)

Jason Scrivener (5)

Webb Simpson (4)

Cameron Smith (4, 11, 12)

Jordan Smith (7)

Jordan Spieth (1, 2, 3, 4, 12, 15)

Henrik Stenson (1, 2)

Sepp Straka (42)

Sahith Theegala (42)

Justin Thomas (4, 10, 11, 12, 15)

Cameron Tringale (4)

Lars van Meijel (41)

Erik van Rooyen (12)

Harold Varner III (4)

Scott Vincent (33)

Lee Westwood (15)

Bernd Wiesberger (5, 15)

Danny Willett (5, 6)

Aaron Wise (42)

Gary Woodland (8)

Tiger Woods (1, 9)

Alex Wrigley (41)

Bra ndon Wu (39)

Cameron Young (4)

Will Zalatoris (4, 5)

Fabrizio Zanotti (37)

Qualification criteria

1: Open Champions aged 60 or under on July 17, 2022

2: Open Champions for 2011-2021

3: Top 10 and anyone tying for 10th place in the 149th Open at Royal St George's in 2021

4: Top 50 players on OWGR (World Golf Rankings) (Week 21, 2022)

5: Top 30 in the DP World Tour rankings for 2021

6: BMW PGA Championship winners for 2018-2021

7: Top 5 DP World Tour members and any DP World Tour members tying for fifth place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the DP World Tour rankings on completion of the 2022 BMW International Open

8: U.S. Open winners for 2017-2022

9: Masters winners for 2017-2022

10: PGA Championship winners for 2016-2022

11: Players Championship winners for 2019-2022

12: Top 30 players from the final 2021 FedExCup Points List

13: Top 5 PGA Tour members and any PGA Tour members tying for fifth place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA Tour FedExCup Points List for 2022 on completion of the 2022 Travelers Championship

14: 2021 VISA Open de Argentina winner

15: Playing members of the 2021 Ryder Cup teams

16: Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner (2021-22)

17: Sunshine Tour Order of Merit winner (2021-22)

18: 2021 Japan Open winner

19: 2022 Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup champion

20: Top two on the Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit for 2021

21: First on 2022 Japan Golf Tour money list (from all official 2022 events up to and including the Japan Tour Championship)

22: 2021 Senior Open champion

23: 2022 Amateur Championship champion

24: 2021 U.S. Amateur champion

25: 2022 European Amateur champion

26: 2021 Mark H McCormack Medal champion

27: 2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

28: 2022 Latin America Amateur champion

29: OQS South Africa - 2021 Joburg Open

30: OQS Singapore - 2022 SMBC Singapore Open

31: OQS Australia - Vic Open

32: OQS USA - 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

33: OQS Japan - 2022 Mizuno Open

34: OQS Netherlands - 2022 Dutch Open

35: OQS Canada - 2022 RBC Canadian Open

36: OQS Korea - 2022 Korea Open

37: OQS Ireland - 2022 Irish Open

38: OQS USA - 2022 John Deere Classic

39: OQS Scotland - 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

40: OQS USA - 2022 Barbasol Championship

41: Final Qualifying—Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince's & St Annes Old Links

42: Qualified off World Ranking

