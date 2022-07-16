Cameron Smith was the overnight leader, but the likes of Dustin Johnson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are in the hunt.

Ad

Last year's winner Collin Morikawa did not make the cut, meaning the wait goes on for the first person to successfully defend since Padraig Harrington in 2008.

The Open Smith posts record-breaking score as McIlroy remains in the hunt 13 HOURS AGO

- - -

Follow live coverage of the Open with Eurosport UK.

The Open 'It gave me goosebumps' - Fitzpatrick stunned by ovation for Tiger on 18th 16 HOURS AGO