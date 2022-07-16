The 150th Open Championship has reached moving day, with Rory McIlroy the star attraction after Tiger Woods missed the cut on the Old Course at St Andrews.
Cameron Smith was the overnight leader, but the likes of Dustin Johnson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are in the hunt.
Last year's winner Collin Morikawa did not make the cut, meaning the wait goes on for the first person to successfully defend since Padraig Harrington in 2008.
