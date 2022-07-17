McIlroy heads into the final round tied for the lead alongside Viktor Hovland after both impressed on Saturday with a pair of 66s carrying the European Ryder Cup duo four strokes clear of the field on -16.

Ad

The weather forecast suggests it won't be a duel in the sun, but a world-class chasing pack of Cameron Smith, Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson will bring the heat as they look to pounce if the leaders falter.

The Open McIlroy says Open win 'would mean everything' as he shares lead with Hovland 14 HOURS AGO

Follow LIVE coverage of the Open with Eurosport UK.

- - -

The Open McIlroy holes amazing bunker shot as he and Hovland move clear at the Open 15 HOURS AGO