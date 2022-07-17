The 150th Open Championship has reached its thrilling final day, with Rory McIlroy the main attraction after Tiger Woods missed the cut on the Old Course at St Andrews.
McIlroy heads into the final round tied for the lead alongside Viktor Hovland after both impressed on Saturday with a pair of 66s carrying the European Ryder Cup duo four strokes clear of the field on -16.
The weather forecast suggests it won't be a duel in the sun, but a world-class chasing pack of Cameron Smith, Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson will bring the heat as they look to pounce if the leaders falter.
