Lee Westwood gave a passionate defence of LIV Golf in a testy press conference following the opening round of the Open Championship on Thursday.

Westwood was one of the many players to jump ship from the PGA Tour to LIV, amid talk of a huge signing bonus.

Westwood is happy with his decision, and suggested the media are to blame for some of the animosity running through the game.

“I think the media are stoking it up and doing as much as they can to aid that,” Westwood said. “I think the general public just want to see good golf no matter where it’s being played or who is playing it.

“We can stand here and argue all day. I have spoken to a lot of people who were there last week (at the Scottish Open) and there is no animosity between players, yet there are stories being written that there are.

“You are creating issues where there aren’t.”

It has been claimed that the R&A, the governing body in charge of the Open, do not want to see a LIV player win the trophy.

Westwood rubbished that claim, saying: “The R&A will be happy with whoever is the champion golfer of the year holding the trophy aloft on Sunday night.

“They want the best player to win regardless of the tour they play on.”

Westwood was asked for his views on Woods’ comments, and when asked if he had respect for the 15-time major winner, he said he respected him as a golfer.

“I did not hear them,” Westwood said of Woods’ comments. “I have read little bits. But like most things, [they are] probably taken out of context.

“He has a vested interest. The LIV players will talk up the LIV tour and the PGA Tour players not on the LIV tour will talk up the PGA Tour and put down the LIV tour.

“Tiger is entitled to his opinion.

“I respect Tiger as a golfer, he is one of the two best golfers to have played the game.”

