Bryson DeChambeau benefited from huge slices of fortune in controversial circumstances towards the end of his third round at the Open Championship.

The American, who is now plying his trade in the LIV Golf Series, had a scorching round going on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Ad

After going out in 32 on the back of two birdies and an eagle, further birdies on 12 and 13 raised the prospect of a course record in Open conditions on the Old Course.

The Open McIlroy hopes 'hero' Tiger gets another Open shot on Old Course at St Andrews 3 HOURS AGO

The par-five 14th was at his mercy, but he failed to capitalise - and it was a similar story on 15.

The air came out of DeChambeau’s tyres with a double bogey on 16, which came after a horror four-putt, but the fun was to come on 17 and 18.

The 17th is brutally difficult, and DeChambeau increased the tariff level by going roughly 150 yards off target to the left.

His ball disappeared into deep rough, but as he was so far left he claimed line-of-sight relief due to a grandstand.

“Viewers at home are going to be outraged seeing that,” Paul McGinley said on commentary for Sky Sports. “Every player would have done the same.

"When the rules are in your favour, they are in your favour.”

Had he been gone roughly in the direction as is intended, no relief would have been granted.

He took a drop out of the rough, but from there he went at the pin from an impossible angle and found the road beyond the green.

A brilliant chip and putt secured one of the most eventful pars ever seen on the Road Hole.

“There were a lot of fireworks coming in,” DeChambeau told Sky Sports. “It (17) is difficult with the wind off the right and it switches.

“I missed it left and toed it a bit and got in a place where we could get the ball back in the fairway and play a shot.

"I did not play a great shot, but got up off the road and made a nice up and down and will take that any day of the week.”

Expanding on his free drop on 17, DeChambeau said: “You had the grandstands in my line and the scoreboard in my line. So I could go back out where it was in between the TV tower, which is a totally different drop as well.

"I could have dropped again, but it would have put me in the fescue. I was like, you know what, I'm just going to leave it. I'm fine with that. Work it to my advantage and overcut it. Compensation from 16. Just got to go work on being more consistent.”

On 18, DeChambeau went miles left again. In normal circumstances, that far left would have been out of bounds but a grandstand saved him - again.

He got a free drop, again, and took advantage by firing a pitch to three feet for a birdie and a round of 67.

The Open Open Championship golf 2022 LIVE updates – Smith leads as McIlroy joins chase for Claret Jug 8 HOURS AGO