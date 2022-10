Golf

'The Presidents Cup was frustrating' - World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler took time out of his preparations for the PGA Tour's CJ Cup and met with the media on Wednesday. The top-ranked golfer in the world, Scheffler is playing for the first time since finishing T13 at the Tour Championship at the end of August. He finished T38 at this tournament last year, and will open this edition alongside Sungjae Im and Cameron Young on Thursday.

00:02:04, an hour ago