LIV Golf turned its cannons on Tiger Woods, with the Saudi-funded series accusing the 15-time major winner of doing the PGA Tour’s bidding.

The PGA Tour has suspended all players who have taken part in LIV events, and the emergence of LIV has rocked the sport.

At the Open Championship last month, Woods spoke passionately in support of the PGA Tour and questioned the decision of younger players to join LIV.

In the lawsuit, LIV took aim at Woods for what he said to the media at St Andrews.

The statement read: “The Tour also got Tiger Woods to do its bidding and publicly criticise golfers - particularly younger golfers - for joining LIV Golf by suggesting they would never play in The Masters, The Open, or other Majors and would not earn OWGR points.”

LIV frontman and CEO Greg Norman said recently that it attempted to recruit Woods with an offer in the region of $800m.

“That number was out there before I became CEO,” Norman said. “That number has been out there, yes. Tiger is a needle mover. So course you got to look at the best of the best.

"They originally approached Tiger before I became CEO so yes, that number is somewhere in that neighbourhood.”

The judge in California said it would likely be next summer before the case is heard, meaning there is sure to be lots more punch and counter-punch before the issue is resolved.

