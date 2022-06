Golf

'They say one thing, they do another' - Rory McIlroy slams Brooks Koepka and LIV Golf defectors

World number two Rory McIlroy has labelled the players who have joined the LIV Golf Series "duplicitous" for the way they have handled their breakaway. Fellow four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, whose brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month, is the next star set to sign up to the Saudi-backed invitational events.

00:00:37, 24 minutes ago