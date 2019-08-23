Thomas shares Tour Championship lead despite low-key start

Thomas was grateful for the unique staggered scoring system, which afforded him a headstart at 10 under par thanks to his top seeding as FedEx Cup points leader at the season-ending event at East Lake in Atlanta.

Third seed Koepka carded 67 and Schauffele had a 64, the day's best round by two strokes.

Americans Thomas, Koepka and Schauffele headed the 30-man field by one stroke from Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (66).

The winner on Sunday will receive the sport's biggest payout, $15 million. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)