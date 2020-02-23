Thomas takes third-round lead in Mexico as DeChambeau fades

On a day when overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau self-destructed, Thomas carded six-under-par 65 at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Two years after losing a playoff to Phil Mickelson, Thomas has a chance to avenge that near-miss, going into Sunday's final round at 15-under 198.

Fellow American Reed (67) hit an unusually poor bunker shot to bogey the final hole and slip back into a tie for second with South African van Rooyen (67).

American DeChambeau struggled to a 71 and fell back into a tie for fourth with Spaniard Jon Rahm (61) and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (68), four strokes from the lead.

Rahm's course record include a hole-in-one at the 17th. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina Editing by Christian Radnedge)