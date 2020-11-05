Thompson mixed six birdies with three bogeys for a three-under-par 67 at Memorial Park Golf Course to sit level with Australian Cameron Davis, and Scottie Scheffler, Harold Varner III and Carlos Ortiz.

"I play my best golf when I have no expectations," said Thompson, who has struggled since he won his second PGA Tour title in July.

"It was probably a really good thing for me to play poorly over the last few months because it kind of gets me back to trying to be the best Michael Thompson I can possibly be."

Sitting one shot behind the clubhouse co-leaders were Americans Adam Long and Kevin Streelman.

Defending champion Lanto Griffin, playing in a group with Spieth and four-times major winner Brooks Koepka (72), was one under through 13 holes but bogeyed three of his final five holes for an opening two-over 72.

Former world number one Spieth, seeking his first win since the 2017 British Open, held a share of the lead through 12 holes before making two bogeys and two double-bogeys en route to a three-over 73.

"Well, 15, 16, 17 are where you can make some birdies, but you can also get into some trouble," said Spieth. "So some risk-reward when you're attacking stuff or whether you are or not on those few holes."

World number one Dustin Johnson, No. 11 Tyrell Hatton and five-times major champion Phil Mickelson were among the late starters. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

