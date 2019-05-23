Tiger commits to play in next week's Memorial Tournament

Open at Pebble Beach.

Following his April victory at the Masters, where Woods won his 15th major title and first since 2008, he chose not to play again until the year's second major, where he missed the cut by one stroke.

But Woods, 43, will not follow that same routine, as he announced on Twitter his plans to use the Memorial, hosted by 18-times major champion Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village, as a final tune-up going into the U.S. Open.

"Looking forward to getting out there again," Woods said on his Twitter account.

Woods is a five-times winner at the Memorial with his last victory coming in 2012.

The former world number one looked out of sorts in his last start, where he recorded a five-over 145 total after an illness limited him to only nine practice holes earlier in the week. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Catherine Evans)