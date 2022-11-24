Tiger Woods may be a fleeting visitor to the golf course, but his reach is unmatched as he topped the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Programme.

The Player Impact Programme was introduced by the PGA Tour to reward players for the interest they generate in the media.

Ad

A $15 million prize is awarded to the player who tops the standings, and Woods beat world No. 1 Rory McIlroy to the top spot.

Golf 'The stupidest s*** I have ever heard' - Perez hits out at Tiger over LIV Golf criticism 13/11/2022 AT 17:57

According to the PGA Tour, the metrics for measuring PIP are as follows

1) Internet Searches: Number of times a player’s name is searched using Google

2) Earned Media: Number of unique news articles that include a player’s name

3) TV Sponsor Exposure: Duration (time) that a player’s sponsor logo(s) appeared on screen during Saturday and Sunday PGA TOUR telecasts

4) Awareness: A player’s general awareness score among broad U.S. population

5) Social Media: Social media score that considers a player’s reach, conversation and engagement metrics

Woods made only three professional appearances in 2022, all in majors, as he continued his rehabilitation from the leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in 2021.

Despite his lack of playing time, the 15-time major winner remains the hottest property in the sport.

His second place behind Woods earned McIlroy $12m, with the top 10 rounded out by Jordan Spieth ($9 million), Justin Thomas ($7.5 million), Jon Rahm ($6 million), Scottie Scheffler ($5.5 million), Xander Schauffele ($5 million), Matt Fitzpatrick ($5 million), Will Zalatoris ($5 million) and Tony Finau ($5 million).

There had been suggestions Woods would request use of a cart, but that has been dismissed and he will walk the course.

The quartet will play under lights at the Pelican Club in Florida on December 10.

Hero Open Woods confirms return at Hero World Challenge in December 10/11/2022 AT 00:10