Advertisement
Ad
Golf

Tiger Woods calls for Greg Norman to leave LIV Golf to help heal golf over PGA Tour split - 'I think Greg has to go'

Tiger Woods was supposed to be preparing to tee it up at the Hero World Challenge, but a foot injury dashed his hopes of a first start since missing the cut at the Open Championship. He is in Albany for an event hosted by his foundation, and he was front and centre at a press conference and said there needs to be change at LIV Golf in order for talks to take place with the PGA Tour.

00:12:05, an hour ago

Related

'I think Greg has to go' - Woods calls for Norman to leave LIV to help heal golf
Golf

'I think Greg has to go' - Woods calls for Norman to leave LIV to help heal golf

00:12:05

‘The goal is to play the major championships and one or two more’ - Tiger
Golf

‘The goal is to play the major championships and one or two more’ - Tiger

00:02:45

'It really made all the difference' - McIlroy reflects on season and changes he has made
Golf

'It really made all the difference' - McIlroy reflects on season and changes he has made

00:05:05

'Complete’ player McIlroy proud to top DP World Tour Rankings, positive for 2023
Golf

'Complete’ player McIlroy proud to top DP World Tour Rankings, positive for 2023

00:01:40

‘Hopefully people will stop telling me it was a bad year’ - Rahm delighted to win
Golf

‘Hopefully people will stop telling me it was a bad year’ - Rahm delighted to win

00:01:24

'It's been a tough year' - in-tears Korda after defending Pelican Women’s Championship
Golf

'It's been a tough year' - in-tears Korda after defending Pelican Women’s Championship

00:00:49

McIlroy, Rahm, Lowry and Hatton lift the lid on who they are backing at the World Cup
Golf

McIlroy, Rahm, Lowry and Hatton lift the lid on who they are backing at the World Cup

00:02:06

'I'm going to be blunt as I can' - Rahm on 'laughable' ranking system
Golf

'I'm going to be blunt as I can' - Rahm on 'laughable' ranking system

00:02:05

McIlroy: Norman should quit as LIV boss to allow 'adults' to negotiate peace settlement
Golf

McIlroy: Norman should quit as LIV boss to allow 'adults' to negotiate peace settlement

00:01:38

‘I love competing’ - Fleetwood hungry for more success
Golf

‘I love competing’ - Fleetwood hungry for more success

00:05:40

More Golf

'I think Greg has to go' - Woods calls for Norman to leave LIV to help heal golf
Golf

'I think Greg has to go' - Woods calls for Norman to leave LIV to help heal golf

00:12:05

‘The goal is to play the major championships and one or two more’ - Tiger
Golf

‘The goal is to play the major championships and one or two more’ - Tiger

00:02:45

'It really made all the difference' - McIlroy reflects on season and changes he has made
Golf

'It really made all the difference' - McIlroy reflects on season and changes he has made

00:05:05

'Complete’ player McIlroy proud to top DP World Tour Rankings, positive for 2023
Golf

'Complete’ player McIlroy proud to top DP World Tour Rankings, positive for 2023

00:01:40

‘Hopefully people will stop telling me it was a bad year’ - Rahm delighted to win
Golf

‘Hopefully people will stop telling me it was a bad year’ - Rahm delighted to win

00:01:24

'It's been a tough year' - in-tears Korda after defending Pelican Women’s Championship
Golf

'It's been a tough year' - in-tears Korda after defending Pelican Women’s Championship

00:00:49

McIlroy, Rahm, Lowry and Hatton lift the lid on who they are backing at the World Cup
Golf

McIlroy, Rahm, Lowry and Hatton lift the lid on who they are backing at the World Cup

00:02:06

'I'm going to be blunt as I can' - Rahm on 'laughable' ranking system
Golf

'I'm going to be blunt as I can' - Rahm on 'laughable' ranking system

00:02:05

McIlroy: Norman should quit as LIV boss to allow 'adults' to negotiate peace settlement
Golf

McIlroy: Norman should quit as LIV boss to allow 'adults' to negotiate peace settlement

00:01:38

‘I love competing’ - Fleetwood hungry for more success
Golf

‘I love competing’ - Fleetwood hungry for more success

00:05:40