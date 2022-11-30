Golf

Tiger Woods calls for Greg Norman to leave LIV Golf to help heal golf over PGA Tour split - 'I think Greg has to go'

Tiger Woods was supposed to be preparing to tee it up at the Hero World Challenge, but a foot injury dashed his hopes of a first start since missing the cut at the Open Championship. He is in Albany for an event hosted by his foundation, and he was front and centre at a press conference and said there needs to be change at LIV Golf in order for talks to take place with the PGA Tour.

00:12:05, an hour ago