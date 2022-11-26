Tiger Woods has confirmed a third appearance in December at the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie.

While The Match at the Pelican Club in Florida is a 12-hole exhibition for charity, the Hero World Challenge - which Woods hosts through his foundation - is a 72-hole tournament.

Following his appearances in the Hero World Challenge and The Match, Woods will be in action alongside his son in the PNC Championship.

The PNC Championship features high-profile players in partnership with a child or parent, and is often fiercely contested.

As a 15-time major winner and one of the fiercest competitors in the sport, Woods is sure to take it seriously and is looking forward to the challenge.

“I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods said. "Getting to play as a dad makes the week that much more special.

“We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship. This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

The PNC Championship takes place from December 15 to 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Club in Orlando.

Confirmed field for PNC Championship

Stewart Cink & Connor Cink

John Daly & John Daly II

David Duval & Brady Duval

Nick Faldo & Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk & Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington & Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda & Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar & Carson Kuchar

Bernhard Langer & Jason Langer

Tom Lehman & Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard & Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara & Shaun O’Meara

Gary Player & Jordan Player

Nick Price & Greg Price

Vijay Singh & Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam & Will McGee

Jordan Spieth & Shawn Spieth

Justin Thomas & Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino & Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods & Charlie Woods

While Woods will be centre of attention, a host of star names will be teeing it up.

The eye is drawn to the Nelly Korda and Petr Korda partnership.

Nelly is the world No. 1 in the women’s game, while her father won the Australian Open during a distinguished tennis career.

He said after the Open that he had no intention of retiring , but would tailor his schedule to suit his body as he continued to struggle with the leg injury he suffered in a car crash in 2021.

The majors are likely to be Woods’ focus in 2023, and his three appearances in December are likely to give an indication of his well-being.

