Tiger Woods 'honoured and humbled' to be inducted into golf's Hall of Fame during Players Championship week

Tiger Woods will be inducted into golf's Hall of Fame on March 9 alongside three-time US Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins. Woods, 46, is a 15-time major champion, and the American legend has been speaking as part of a special exclusive interview with Golf Digest.

