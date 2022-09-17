Tiger Woods is a "prankster" who has it in him to win again and break out of a tie with Sam Snead for the most victories on the PGA Tour.

Woods landed the Zozo Championship in 2019 to draw level with Snead on 82 victories, but he has failed to win since on account of a back operation in 2020 and a serious car crash in 2021.

The 15-time major winner came close to losing a leg in the car crash and has made only three appearances since.

All three of those events came in the majors, and his results got progressively worse despite Woods saying his fitness was improving.

It is not clear when he will return to competitive action, but one of his closest friends feels the prospect of another win is not out of the question.

“You know, based on level of discomfort, I would say he’s putting in an hour to two hours still,” Woods' friend and college team-mate Notah Begay told Golf Week when asked about Tiger’s practice regime and future prospects. “That guy has got a high level of pain tolerance. He’s pushing it.

“He wants to play again. Don’t bet against him breaking that win record at some point down the road.

“I think he’s got one more in him, one more stretch of golf at some point. I hope I’m there when it happens.”

Woods fashioned a reputation for being aloof and unapproachable, but Begay feels that is a misconception.

“I think the biggest misconception for me is that he’s unapproachable and intimidating,” Begay, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, said.

“Once you get to know him, you ask Justin Thomas or ask some of the players that have gotten to know him real well over the last 20 years, Jason Day, once you get past the initial sort of, wow, like shock of I’m talking to Tiger Woods, this is my idol, this is my hero, once you get past that, he’s a jokester, he’s a prankster, he’s the kind of guy that he’ll put shaving cream in your shoes.

“He really loves to be one of the boys.”

