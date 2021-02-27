Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is recovering and in "good spirits" after he received successful follow-up procedures on injuries sustained this week in a car accident, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account on Friday.

Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the crash on Tuesday, which left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days," the statement read.

"We will not have any further updates at this time."

