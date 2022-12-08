Tiger Woods has said he faces a “tough road” ahead in his bid to return to top-level golf.

The 15-time major winner suffered a serious leg injury in a car crash in 2021, and it restricted him to only three appearances in the 2022 season.

Woods says he can hit shots, but walking is the biggest issue. That is likely to still be the case once he gets his plantar fasciitis under control as his movement looked extremely restricted at the Masters, US PGA Championship and Open Championship.

The 46-year-old is determined to try and get back to competition, and is ready for a fitness battle.

"I can hit golf balls, it's just hard to get from point A to point B, so [the cart] will certainly help a lot," Woods said. "I've got to get this plantar to heal and that just takes time. It's not something that happens overnight. It's going to take a lot of rest and healing and unfortunately, treatment.

"It's a tough road."

Despite the concerns over his fitness, Woods pointed to a legend of the game in the shape of Arnold Palmer as an inspiration to get back to competition golf.

"Arnold Palmer played in 50 straight Masters. You can't do that in any other sport," Woods said. "Our sport is measured in decades, not just years, decades."

Woods will tee it up alongside Rory McIlroy in The Match, with the two biggest names in golf taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas over 12 holes under floodlights.

The following week, Woods will team up with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship - an event where professionals play alongside a family member.

As that is not an official event on the PGA Tour, Woods will be able to make use of a golf cart at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

