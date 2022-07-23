Tiger Woods has been spotted playing golf on the Spanish island of Mallorca with his son Charlie.
Woods said after missing the cut at the Open Championship that he was not sure when he would be seen in competitive action again.
His caddie Joe LaCava suggested it could be December at the Hero Invitational, an event Woods hosts, when he tees it up in a professional setting.
Serious injury is hindering Woods, as he recovers from the car crash that almost cost him a leg.
He looked uncomfortable in his movement at St Andrews, despite saying he was in a better place that when he returned to action at the Masters in April.
But the love of the game remains strong, as does playing alongside his son.
They played together in the PNC Championship in December, as Woods made the first tentative steps towards recovery, and that is likely to be an aim again.
As reported by Marca, they were seen preparing for a round of golf at Son Quint in Mallorca.
Woods was seen carrying his bag into the clubhouse, but it is highly likely that he would have used a buggy on the course after admitting walking was a bigger problem than making swings.
His legion of fans will hope he can return to competitive action, which is the view of his caddie LaCava.
