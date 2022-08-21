Tiger Woods’ career may be winding down, but his standing in the game is as high as ever - and that is likely the reason why a historic set of his clubs sold at auction for over $5 million.

Woods is a 15-time major champion and one of the all-time greats of the sport who has done more than most to lift golf to the level it is at now.

His first major came at the Masters in 1997 and career highlights are everywhere.

But one of the most memorable was when he completed the 'Tiger Slam' between 2000 and 2001.

Woods picked up the US PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship in 2000, and the following April he won a second Masters crown to hold all four majors at the same time.

He achieved that feat using a set of Titleist irons, and Texas businessman Todd Brock put them up for auction this year.

The bidding started at $25,000, but the hammer came down at an astounding $5.16m.

That earned Brock a huge profit, as he bought them in 2010 for $57,000.

The $5.16m price makes them the most expensive piece of golfing memorabilia ever sold. The previous record was for a green jacket owned by two-time Masters winner Horton Smith which sold for $680,000.

While it is an astounding figure, it is still dwarfed by the $8.95m that was paid for the shirt Diego Maradona wore when he scored the ‘Hand of God’ goal for Argentina against England at the World Cup in 1986.

