Tiger Woods could be in action at the Hero World Challenge in December, a close friend of the 15-time major winner has said.

Woods has made only three appearances in 2022, all in major championships, as he continues to struggle with the leg injury he suffered in a car crash in 2021.

Ad

His movement was impaired at the Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship - with his performances getting progressively worse despite Woods saying his fitness was improving

Ryder Cup Woods will be a part of US Ryder Cup team 'in some capacity', confirms Johnson 04/10/2022 AT 19:57

Woods said after the Open at St Andrews that he was not sure when he would play again, but that he had no intention of retiring

It was suggested in July that Woods could next tee it up again at the Hero World Challenge, an event he hosts, in the Bahamas in early December.

Woods revealed 17 of the 20-player field for the Hero World Challenge earlier this week, with three spots still to be claimed.

One of those slots could be for Woods, and his college friend Notah Begay feels that could happen. But the former multiple PGA Tour winner feels it could be with a caveat of the 46-year-old using a cart exemption.

“We may see a last-minute introduction of a cart rule, that would be great,” Begay said . “It will just be another chance for us to see how far he’s come.”

"I expect us to be underdogs' - Donald on Europe's Ryder Cup chances in Rome

Woods has the option to request a cart to play on the PGA Tour, but he has always maintained he would not disrespect the game by doing that.

Although the Hero World Challenge carries world ranking points, it is not a regular PGA Tour event - leaving things open for Woods to use a cart.

Begay feels none of the other players would have an issue with Woods using a buggy.

“With everything that’s gone on and how he’s really stood up on behalf of the players and the Tour, I don’t think we would begrudge him a whole lot of anything these days,” Begay said.

Golf Tiger 'very involved' in USA's Presidents Cup planning from Florida home - Love III 24/09/2022 AT 11:29