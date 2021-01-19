Tiger Woods on Tuesday said he underwent a procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve in his back.

Doctors said the surgery was a success and the 15-time major champion is expected to make a full recovery.

"I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour," said Woods, who has 82 career wins on the PGA Tour.

Woods said he experienced back pain during last month's PNC Championship. The recent microdiscectomy was the 45-year-old American's fifth back surgery.

While he will not be competing at Torrey Pines or Riviera, Woods will still serve as tournament host for the Genesis Invitational in Southern California.

He has won the Masters on five previous occasions and his focus will be on returning to fitness ahead of the even which gets underway on April 8.

