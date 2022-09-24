The United States are in a commanding position after two days of the Presidents Cup, and Tiger Woods has been playing a part from afar.

Woods was the captain when the USA beat the Internationals in thrilling fashion at Royal Melbourne in 2019.

Ad

Since then, Woods has had to battle back from a serious leg injury suffered in a car crash and he has played a limited schedule in 2022.

Golf Sainz in awe of Tiger Woods, the man who changed 'the history of his sport' 18/09/2022 AT 14:59

With his movement limited, Woods elected not to travel to Quail Hollow. But he is close to USA captain Davis Love III, and helped in the selection of the team and the assistants.

“He's spoken to a lot of people on the team,” Love III said. “I was standing there on the sixth tee for like an hour, a long time, so I called him and we talked for a while.

“And I said, ‘well, at least you're watching on TV. Call us if you see anything.’ He's having fun.”

Love III’s pairings have brought home seven wins from 10 matches so far, and Woods has been providing analysis.

After serious illness Colsaerts returns to DP World Tour's Open de France to defend title

“He's very involved,” Love III said. “He's very helpful.

“We send him the analytics stuff we get and he makes his own pairings and sends them to us.

“I still have copies of the notes he was sending me back in 2015 to get ready for 2016. He's a great - he's his own analytics team and he gives us a lot of great information.”

Golf 'Get in the damn cart!' - Zalatoris urges Tiger to seek buggy exemption to extend career 16/09/2022 AT 14:14