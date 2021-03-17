Tiger Woods has returned home after three weeks in hospital recovering from a car crash in Los Angeles.

Aerial footage of Tiger Woods crash site released

Golf Woods ‘responsive and recovering’ after emergency surgery following car crash 24/02/2021 AT 09:53

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old said in a statement on Twitter.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.

Woods crashed the SUV in an area of Los Angeles well known as an accident hotspot, and had to be removed from the car through the windshield.

Police claimed the former world number one survived thanks to the condition of the interior, which was largely intact.

Woods has had a difficult time with back injuries in the past few years and before the accident, his participation in the upcoming Masters was in doubt.

Days before the incident, he had said he hoped to compete at Augusta.

Golf Tiger Woods sustains 'multiple leg injuries' in serious car crash 23/02/2021 AT 19:53