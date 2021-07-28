Barely a week has passed since Collin Morikawa finished two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth to win The Open but the world's best golfers are back in action this week.

Justin Rose won gold in Rio 2016 as golf made its first appearance in 112 years, but he will not be present in Tokyo with Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood flying the flag for Team GB.

Unlike other majors, the 72-hole individual stroke play tournament has no cut after two rounds, meaning all of the competitors will play all four rounds.

The Open 'A touch of Tiger' – How remarkable Morikawa reminded fans of Woods in his prime 19/07/2021 AT 19:36

Kasumigaseki Country Club, one of the oldest golf clubs in Japan and around an hour north of the Olympic Village, will play host to the golf tournament.

There have been several big names pull out of the Olympics in the lead up, most notably Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau after recording positive coronavirus tests - but there will still be a host of big names representing their countries.

Who is playing at the men's Olympic golf?

Australia

Cameron Smith (28)

Marc Leishman (43)

Austria

Matthias Schwab (118)

Sepp Straka (174)

Belgium

Thomas Detry (94)

Thomas Pieters (107)

Canada

Corey Conners (36)

Mackenzie Hughes (63)

Chile

Joaquin Niemann (31)

Mito Pereira (146)

China

Carl Yuan (291)

Ashun Wu (315)

Chinese Taipei

C.T. Pan (181)

Colombia

Sebastian Munoz (67)

Colin Morikawa goes into the Games off the back of his Open win Image credit: Getty Images

Czech Republic

Ondrej Lieser (231)

Denmark

Rasmus Hojgaard (121)

Joachim B. Hansen (151)

Finland

Kalle Samooja (117)

Sami Valimaki (122)

France

Antoine Rozner (78)

Roman Langasque (186)

Germany

Maximilian Kieffer (193)

Hurly Long (263)

Great Britain

Paul Casey (20)

Tommy Fleetwood (33)

India

Anirban Lahiri (340)

Udayan Mane (356)

Ireland

Rory McIlroy (10)

Shane Lowry (42)

Italy

Guido Migliozzi (72)

Renatro Paratore (180)

Japan

Hideki Matsuyama (16)

Rikuya Hoshino (76)

Malaysia

Gavin Kyle Green (286)

Mexico

Abraham Ancer (23)

Carlos Ortiz (53)

New Zealand

Ryan Fox (178)

Norway

Viktor Hovland (14)

Kristian K. Johannessen (292)

Paraguay

Fabrizio Zanotti (280)

The Philippines

Juvic Pagunsan (216)

Poland

Adrian Meronk (189)

Puerto Rico

Rafael Campos (281)

Slovakia

Rory Sabbatini (167)

South Africa

Garrick Higgo (38)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (46)

Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood will be flying the flag for Team GB Image credit: Getty Images

South Korea

Sungjae Im (26)

Si Woo Kim (49)

Spain

Adri Arnaus (147)

Jorge Campillo (199)

Sweden

Alex Noren (95)

Henrik Norlander (136)

Thailand

Jazz Janewattananond (129)

Gunn Charoenkul (259)

United States

Justin Thomas (3)

Collin Morikawa (4)

Xander Schauffele (5)

Patrick Reed (9)

Venezuela

Jhonattan Vegas (130)

Zimbabwe

Scott Vincent (239)

Olympic Golf Men’s tee times – Round One (all times BST)

Action begins late evening on Wednesday, July 28 for fans in the UK.

23.30: Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Thomas Pieters (BEL), Sepp Straka (AUT)

23.41: Adri Arnaus (ESP), Sami Valimaki (FIN), Matthias Schwab (AUT)

23.52: Sebastian Munoz (COL), Henrik Norlander (SWE), Joachim Hansen (DEN)

00.03: Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Antoine Rozner (FRA), Guido Migliozzi (ITA)

00.14: Xander Schauffele (USA), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

00.52: Justin Thomas (USA), Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Paul Casey (GBR)

00.41: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Marc Leishman (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN)

00.52: C.T. Pan (TPE), Ryan Fox (NZL), Anirban Lahiri (IND)

01.03: Hurly Long (GER), Yechun Yuan (CHN), Gavin Green (MAS)

01.14: Kristian K. Johannessen (NOR), Adrian Meronk (POL), Gunn Charoenkul (THA)

01.25: Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Mito Pereira (CHI), Renato Paratore (ITA)

01.36: Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Thomas Detry (BEL), Kalle Samooja (FIN)

01.47: Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Alex Noren (SWE), Jazz Janewattananond (THA)

02.03: Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN), Romain Langasque (FRA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

02.14: Viktor Hovland (NOR), Cameron Smith (AUS), Garrick Higgo (RSA)

02.25: Collin Morikawa (USA), Rory McIlroy (IRL), Sungjae Im (KOR)

02.36: Patrick Reed (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR), Shane Lowry (IRL)

02.47: Rafael Campos (PUR), Max Kieffer (GER), Ashun Wu (CHN)

02.58: Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Juvic Pagunsan (PHI), Scott Vincent (ZIM)

03.09: Udayan Mane (IND), Ondrej Lieser (CZE), Jorge Campillo (ESP)

Jorge Campillo will now represent Spain after Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw Image credit: Getty Images

Olympic Golf Men’s tee times – Round Two (all times BST)

Action begins late evening on Thursday, July 29 for fans in the UK.

23.30: Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Mito Pereira (CHI), Renato Paratore (ITA)

23.41: Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Thomas Detry (BEL), Kalle Samooja (FIN)

23.52: Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Alex Noren (SWE), Jazz Janewattananond (THA)

00.03: Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN), Romain Langasque (FRA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

00.14: Viktor Hovland (NOR), Cameron Smith (AUS), Garrick Higgo (RSA)

00.25: Collin Morikawa (USA), Rory McIlroy (IRL), Sungjae Im (KOR)

00.41: Patrick Reed (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR), Shane Lowry (IRL)

00.52: Rafael Campos (PUR), Max Kieffer (GER), Ashun Wu (CHN)

01.03: Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Juvic Pagunsan (PHI), Scott Vincent (ZIM)

01.14: Udayan Mane (IND), Ondrej Lieser (CZE), Jorge Campillo (ESP)

01.25: Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Thomas Pieters (BEL), Sepp Straka (AUT)

01.36: Adri Arnaus (ESP), Sami Valimaki (FIN), Matthias Schwab (AUT)

01.47: Sebastian Munoz (COL), Henrik Norlander (SWE), Joachim Hansen (DEN)

02.03: Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Antoine Rozner (FRA), Guido Migliozzi (ITA)

02.14: Xander Schauffele (USA), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

02.25: Justin Thomas (USA), Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Paul Casey (GBR)

02.35: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Marc Leishman (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN)

02.47: C.T. Pan (TPE), Ryan Fox (NZL), Anirban Lahiri (IND)

--------

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

The Open Magical Morikawa creates golf history with dominant Open victory 18/07/2021 AT 17:46