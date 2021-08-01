USA’s Xander Schauffele looked comfortable in pole position for the majority of the day’s play, saving par on the 15th hole following a wayward tee shot that ended up in the woods to keep himself in the running for gold.

With two holes left to play, Schauffele was tied in first position with Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini on -17, whilst seven players were joint in a tie for bronze, including Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey and Hideki Matsuyama on -15.

Schauffele took the lead after a birdie on the 17th, as a three-ball made up of the American, Japan’s Matsuyama and Team GB’s Paul Casey headed for the 18th, the last players on the course.

On a gripping final hole, Casey and Matsuyama found the bunker off their tee shot whilst Schauffele skewed his effort wide to the right once more.

Matsuyama found the green superbly out of the bunker, as Casey followed-up with an effort not too dissimilar.

Schauffele wouldn’t go away despite his poor tee shot. He found his way out of the rough well and managed an outstanding shot from the fairway to within a few yards of the pin.

With his last shot of the competition, Matsuyama failed to sink his putt to earn bronze medal, which set-up an exciting play-off for third place.

Schauffele eventually putted out for gold, as Sabbatini’s status as a silver medallist was confirmed.

McIlroy, Casey, Matsuyama will enter the bronze place play-off alongside C.T Pan, Collin Morikawa, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz who all finished on -15.

