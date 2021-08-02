Rory McIIroy has conceded he was happy to be proved wrong about the Olympics, and will make securing a medal one of his priorities for 2024.

Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016, being put back on the schedule for the first time since 1904.

Speaking before Rio in 2016, McIlroy said he did not feel golf should be at the Olympics - and that he would not be watching a competition which was won by Justin Rose.

His stance softened in the following years and he took the decision to represent Ireland at Tokyo 2020.

The four-time major winner went agonisingly close to a medal, as he was beaten by CT Pan in a seven-man playoff for the bronze.

McIlroy claimed he had never tried harder to finish third in his life, and is looking forward to hunting glory in Paris in three years’ time.

“It makes me even more determined going to Paris and trying to pick one up,” McIlroy said. “It's disappointing going away from here without any hardware.

I've been saying all day I never tried so hard in my life to finish third.

“But it's been a great experience, today was a great day to be up there in contention for a medal; certainly had a different feeling to it than I expected and yeah as I said I'm already looking forward to three years' time and trying to go at least one better but hopefully three better.”

Reflecting on what he said about golf before Rio, McIlroy - who infamously stated before his first Ryder Cup appearance that he was not overly fussed about the team event - said he was happy to change his mind.

“That's sort of a trait of mine,” McIlroy said. “But like I'm happy to be proven wrong.

“I was proven wrong at the Ryder Cup, I've been proven wrong this week and I'm happy that, I'm happy to say that.”

