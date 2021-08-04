United States superstar and world number one Nelly Korda laid down a marker with an opening round of 67 in the women’s Olympic golf event, to leave the American one shot adrift of Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom.

Korda made her major breakthrough this year with victory in the Women’s PGA Championship, and she is riding a wave of confidence.

She made six birdies and two bogeys in her round of four-under to suggest there is another gear for her to find.

Sagstrom secured the round of the day with a blemish free 66 - and she will take great confidence from the par she made on 18 after leaving herself with a tough up and down from the rough on the left side of the green.

Korda's sister Jessica is four adrift of her sibling. It could have been worse after she found a bunker on 18, but she splashed out to four feet and rolled in the putt to sign for a 71.

Multiple LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson is the third of the four-strong American team, and she can make a claim for the rollercoaster round award.

Danielle Kang makes up the US quartet and she recovered from a double-bogey on nine to card a two-under 69.

Thompson, a major winner in 2014 who suffered the heartbreak of surrendering a five-shot lead at this year’s US Women’s Open, signed for a one-over 72.

That does not even tell half the story as Thompson started her round with three bogeys before settling the nerves with a birdie on the ninth.

Par fives should suit the big-hitting Thompson, but she carded a disappointing six on the 14th. Three birdies in a row on 15, 16 and 17 got her to level par, only for the 26-year-old to bogey the last. If it clicks into gear, Thompson will be a threat.

Great Britain’s Mel Reid has sacrificed her season - she pulled out of the Evian Championship so as to not compromise her chance in Japan - to realise her Olympic dream.

She is off the pace, having paid the price for a sloppy opening nine which included three bogeys.

Reid made a stunning birdie on 11, firing a brilliant iron to eight feet after finding herself out of position. But another bogey spoiled her card and she sits on two-over and with work to do. Her GB team-mate Jodi Ewart Shadoff is one shot further adrift at three-over, and she cut a frustrated figure after missing a makeable putt on 18 for a par.

Emily Pedersen is one of the stars of the Ladies European Tour, but the Dane made a number of uncharacteristic mistakes in her opening round of 70. Her scorecard did not reflect it, with two birdies and one bogey, but her usual precision was slightly off - highlighted by a poor approach from the middle of the fairway on 18 which resulted in a bogey.

