Nelly Korda made it a US golfing double after triumphing in the women’s individual event in Tokyo.

The world number one overcame her rivals and the elements at the Kasumigaseki Country Club to win by a shot at 17 under par, following up Xander Schauffele’s victory in the men’s event on July 31.

Having led for most of the day, a stunning late charge from Japanese 22-year-old Mone Inami took the gold medal contest to the wire.

A suspension to play due to a tropical storm had already heightened the drama, but Korda held her nerve to win with a par on the final hole.

Tied with New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Inami bounced back superbly from the disappointment of missing out gold to win the silver medal play-off.

Buoyed by an outstanding 62 on the second day, Korda followed up with 69 on the third to carry a three shot lead over India's Aditi Ashok into the final round.

The American began strongly with a birdie on the second to extend her advantage to four, but soon found herself under pressure.

Having begun the day five shots behind, Ko shot four consecutive birdies to charge within two of the leader, level with Ashok, through the fifth hole.

Mone Inami of Team Japan celebrates with the silver medal, Nelly Korda of Team United States celebrates with the gold medal and Lydia Ko of Team New Zealand celebrates with the bronze medal Image credit: Getty Images

A disastrous double bogey for Korda on the seventh followed, and suddenly it was a three-way tie at the top on 14 under.

The world number one responded emphatically, picking up two consecutive birdies on the next two holes as Ko and Ashok dropped shots to restore her three shot advantage with seven to play.

That looked to have set Korda on course for a relatively comfortable trip home, but an incredible four consecutive birdies for Inami rocketed the 22-year-old to within a shot of the American with just two holes remaining.

The drama only escalated when play was suspended for an incoming tropical storm, resuming after the lightning had subsided.

Korda found herself level for the first time of the day as play resumed, but not for long, as an agonising missed putt from Inami on the final hole opened the door for the American to win.

Making no mistake, Korda held her nerve to sink a close-range putt, securing gold and sending Inami and Ko into the silver medal play-off.

