Golf

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘Good luck keeping up...!’ – Nelly Korda wins women's golf gold medal for Team USA

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘Good luck keeping up...!’ – Nelly Korda wins the women's golf competition gold medal for Team USA in what is a thrilling finish. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:06, an hour ago