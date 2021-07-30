Rory McIlroy put himself firmly in the mix for the weekend at the Olympic golf tournament with a sparkling round of 66 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

As has been the case for much of the season, McIlroy cut a frustrated figure on and around the greens during round one.

He started the second day six behind the leader, but found form with the flat stick on Friday.

His round caught fire midway through the front nine as a run of birdie, birdie, eagle catapulted him up the leaderboard.

A disappointing bogey on 11 threatened to derail the Irishman, but he bounced back on 12.

For the second day in a row, there was a weather delay on account of electrical activity in the area.

Upon the resumption, McIlroy birdied 14 and rolled in an excellent long putt on 17 for another birdie.

A poor tee shot left him out of position on the brutally difficult 18th, and he was unable to salvage par which left him on seven-under at the halfway mark.

The Irish have a second string to their bow, as 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry carded a 65 to move level with McIlroy on seven-under.

Sweden’s Alex Noren was another player to make a notable move, as a second successive 67 moved him to eight-under.

Mito Pereira of Chile is in the mix for the weekend after signing for a 65 to move to eight-under, while Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood improved one shot from the previous day to move to three-under going into the weekend.

