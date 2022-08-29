Rory McIlroy moved past the great Tiger Woods with his third FedEx Cup triumph, but the focus once again turned to LIV Golf and he said he hates what is happening to the sport.

Ad

Tour Championship McIlroy storms back from six behind to stun Scheffler and win Tour Championship 9 HOURS AGO

He fought back from that, and from a six-stroke deficit , to pip Scheffler by a single shot.

It was a stunning duel involving two star names, with Scheffler fighting gamely despite being well short of his best, and also a tremendous advert for the PGA Tour.

"I believe in the game of golf. I believe in this tour, in particular. I believe in the players on this tour," McIlroy said in the trophy presentation. "It's the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none, and I've played all over."

It is likely to be a trying week for the PGA Tour as there are expected to be defections to LIV - notably Open champion Cameron Smith - following the end of the season.

McIlroy’s PGA Tour season is over and he will now head to Europe for the BMW PGA Championship.

Tour Championship 'What happened next?' with Hovland, Niemann, Theegala and Stallings

A group of LIV golfers won an injunction ahead of a full ruling allowing them to play on the DP World Tour, and there will be a raft of them - including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia - in action at Wentworth.

McIlroy has said it will be uncomfortable seeing his former Ryder Cup team-mates in the field, as he "hates" what it is doing to golf.

“I hate what it is doing to the game of golf,” McIlroy said at his post-event press conference. “I hate it, I really do.

“It is going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks’ time and seeing 18 of them there. That just does not sit right with me.

“I feel strongly, I believe what I am saying are the right things and I think when you believe what you are saying are the right things, you are happy to stick your neck out on the line.”

Tour Championship Scheffler charges on after rain delay, McIlroy finishes well to get in final group YESTERDAY AT 23:01