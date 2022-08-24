The PGA Tour have announced an “unprecedented commitment” which will see golf’s “top players” compete in at least 20 events during the 2022-23 season.

Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined the 20 events including the four Majors, the Players Championship and 12 "elevated" tournaments on the PGA Tour which will have an average purse of $20million (£17million).

The three FedEx Cup Playoffs, Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Genesis Invitational, Memorial Tournament, WGC-Dell Match Play Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions are among the elevated events with four more to be announced at a later date.

“Our top players are firmly behind the Tour, helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season,” Monahan said in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship

"This is an extraordinary and unprecedented commitment, a testament to who these guys are and what they believe in.

“To now have our top players rally around this organization and commit to a portfolio of tournaments like never before, I think our fans, our partners, our players are going to love it. I promise you, there's more to come."

The announcement comes a week after Tiger Woods flew to Delaware to lead a players' meeting ahead of the BMW Championship.

2022 has been a pivotal year for golf after the launch of LIV Golf which has seen top players join the Saudi-funded series.

Monahan stated LIV Golf players will not be allowed back on the PGA Tour after they were banned in June for moving to the breakaway tour.

Asked if LIV Golf players would be welcomed back, Monahan said: “No. They've joined the LIV Golf Series and they've made that commitment and many have made a multi-year commitment.

"Where we're competing [with LIV] is with our product, and our product is our schedule. We've made some strong enhancements to that for top players and for our entire membership, coming into this year and certainly as we go into 2023.”

