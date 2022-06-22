There may be a feeling of after the Lord Mayor’s show, but the Travelers Championship should not be looked at that way with six of the world’s top 10 teeing it up at TPC River Highlands.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler may be the one with the most regrets from last weekend’s US Open, having been beaten into a tie for second behind Matt Fitzpatrick , and he will look to shake it off in Hartford.

Ad

He will be joined in the field by Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. A show of strength from and for the PGA Tour as LIV Golf gets ready for its second event the following week - with Brooks Koepka reported to be the latest player to defect

Golf Koepka latest major winner to join controversial LIV series - reports 20 HOURS AGO

The PGA Tour will hope for another positive storyline, and there is the likelihood of some excellent scoring on one of the shortest courses on the circuit.

Depending on conditions, there are opportunities for the spectacular as Riviera Highlands is the only track to have seen a 58 posted - Jim Furyk in 2016.

To add to the playability, rain is forecast so players who have a penchant for birdies and better could be at an advantage over those who are inclined to produce steady golf.

Harris English is the defending champion, having beaten Kramer Hickok in a play-off 12 months ago. No player since Phil Mickelson in 2001 has gone back-to-back, and having played only a handful of times since the turn of the year on account of hip surgery, it would be a surprise to see him win this week.

Course: Riviera Highlands, Hartford

One of the shortest tracks on the PGA Tour, Riviera Highlands comes in at 6,852 yards. Low scoring is commonplace, with Dustin Johnson posting 19-under for victory in 2020 - with the winning score never dropping below 10-under since 1993.

Riviera Highlands has played host to the event - under various guises for sponsorship purposes - since 1984.

The 15th hole could play a pivotal role, being towards the end of the round and a driveable par four. But with water to the left and trouble in the form of sand, trees and thick rough to the right it is the ultimate risk-reward hole. Play safe or roll the dice?

Prize Money: Total fund of $8.3 million, with winner’s share being $1,494,000

Format: 72-hole matchplay. One-hole playoff, if required

Course records: 72 holes 258 Kenny Perry (2009). 18 holes 58 Jim Furyk (2016)

TV Coverage: The Travelers Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK

Past winners:

2021 Harris English

2020 Dustin Johnson

2019 Chez Reavie

2018 Bubba Watson

2017 Jordan Spieth

2016 Russell Knox

2015 Bubba Watson

2014 Kevin Streelman

2013 Ken Duke

2012 Marc Leishman

2011 Freddie Jacobson

2010 Bubba Watson

2009 Kenny Perry

2008 Stewart Cink

2007 Hunter Mahan

2006 J. J. Henry

2005 Brad Faxon266

2004 Woody Austin

2003 Peter Jacobsen

2002 Phil Mickelson

2001 Phil Mickelson

2000 Notah Begay III

Tee Times (all times ET, UK+5):

Henrik Norlander 6:45am

Roger Sloan 6:45am

Stephan Jaeger 6:45am

Brian Harman 6:45am

Jonas Blixt 6:45am

Danny Lee 6:45am

Kelly Kraft 6:55am

Sam Ryder 6:55am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6:55am

Davis Riley 6:55am

Sahith Theegala 6:55am

Max McGreevy 6:55am

Scott Piercy 7:05am

J.J. Henry 7:05am

Chesson Hadley 7:05am

Doug Ghim 7:05am

Scott Gutschewski 7:05am

Brandon Wu 7:05am

Cam Davis 7:15am

Mark Hubbard 7:15am

Brandt Snedeker 7:15am

Stewart Cink 7:15am

Charles Howell III 7:15am

Jason Day 7:15am

Lucas Glover 7:25am

Si Woo Kim 7:25am

Nate Lashley 7:25am

Luke List 7:25am

Sungjae Im 7:25am

Tony Finau 7:25am

C.T. Pan 7:35am

Martin Trainer 7:35am

Danny Willett 7:35am

Justin Thomas 7:35am

Xander Schauffele 7:35am

Tom Hoge 7:35am

Andrew Landry7:45am

Brendon Todd 7:45am

Lanto Griffin 7:45am

Rory McIlroy 7:45am

Kevin Kisner 7:45am

Webb Simpson 7:45am

Martin Laird 7:55am

Richy Werenski 7:55am

Charley Hoffman 7:55am

Chad Ramey 7:55am

Chez Reavie 7:55am

Sung Kang 7:55am

Jason Kokrak 8:05am

Jim Herman 8:05am

William McGirt 8:05am

Harold Varner III 8:05am

Matthew NeSmith 8:05am

Mito Pereira 8:05am

Brice Garnett 8:15am

James Hahn 8:15am

John Huh 8:15am

Bill Haas 8:15am

Morgan Hoffmann 8:15am

Trey Mullinax 8:15am

Emiliano Grillo 8:25am

Cameron Tringale 8:25am

Tommy Fleetwood 8:25am

Brian Stuard 8:25am

Rory Sabbatini 8:25am

Anirban Lahiri 8:25am

Beau Hossler 8:35am

Andrew Novak 8:35am

Conrad Shindler 8:35am

Dawie van der Walt 8:35am

Paul Barjon 8:35am

Patrick Flavin 8:35am

Bo Hoag 8:45am

Dylan Wu 8:45am

Cole Hammer 8:45am

Greyson Sigg8:45am

Austin Smotherman 8:45am

Michael Thorbjornsen 8:45am

Wyndham Clark 12:00pm

Aaron Rai 12:00pm

Adam Svensson 12:00pm

Russell Knox 12:00pm

Doc Redman 12:00pm

Hayden Buckley 12:00pm

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:10pm

Hank Lebioda 12:10pm

Taylor Moore 12:10pm

Austin Cook 12:10pm

Maverick McNealy 12:10pm

David Lipsky 12:10pm

Andrew Putnam 12:20pm

Brendan Steele 12:20pm

Lee Hodges 12:20pm

Tyler Duncan 12:20pm

Aaron Wise 12:20pm

Matthias Schwab 12:20pm

J.J. Spaun 12:30pm

Dylan Frittelli 12:30pm

Kevin Tway 12:30pm

Ryan Brehm 12:30pm

Robert Streb 12:30pm

Luke Donald 12:30pm

Patrick Cantlay 12:40pm

Harris English 12:40pm

Marc Leishman 12:40pm

K.H. Lee 12:40pm

Sepp Straka 12:40pm

Patton Kizzire 12:40pm

Sam Burns 12:50pm

Joel Dahmen 12:50pm

Keegan Bradley 12:50pm

Cameron Champ 12:50pm

J.T. Poston 12:50pm

Matthew Wolff 12:50pm

Jordan Spieth 1:00pm

Scottie Scheffler 1:00pm

Zach Johnson 1:00pm

Garrick Higgo 1:00pm

Carlos Ortiz 1:00pm

Ryan Palmer 1:00pm

Joaquin Niemann 1:10pm

Keith Mitchell 1:10pm

Kramer Hickok 1:10pm

Seamus Power 1:10pm

Rickie Fowler 1:10pm

Adam Long 1:10pm

Troy Merritt 1:20pm

Jhonattan Vegas 1:20pm

Scott Stallings 1:20pm

Peter Malnati 1:20pm

Nick Watney 1:20pm

Denny McCarthy 1:20pm

Matt Wallace 1:30pm

Harry Higgs 1:30pm

Vince Whaley 1:30pm

Mackenzie Hughes 1:30pm

Kevin Streelman 1:30pm

Brandon Hagy 1:30pm

Adam Schenk 1:40pm

Alex Smalley 1:40pm

Christopher Gotterup 1:40pm

Joseph Bramlett 1:40pm

David Skinns 1:40pm

Jared Wolfe 1:40pm

Ben Kohles 1:50pm

Nick Hardy 1:50pm

Callum Tarren 1:50pm

Michael Gligic 1:50pm

Joshua Creel 1:50pm

Ben Silverman 1:50pm

Seth Reeves 2:00pm

Justin Lower 2:00pm

Benjamin James 2:00pm

Curtis Thompson 2:00pm

Brett Drewitt 2:00ppm

Adam D'Amario 2:00pm

U.S. Open 'Sooner or later it's going to be my day' - McIlroy to keep fighting for majors YESTERDAY AT 10:13