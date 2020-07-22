Golf

Trump says he never asked ambassador to bring British Open to his golf course

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied reports in U.S. media that he had asked the U.S. Ambassador in Britain Woody Johnson to try to bring the British Open to his Golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.

"I read a story about it today, and I ... never spoke to Woody Johnson about doing that, no," Trump told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Golf

Golf-Johnson not dwelling on Memorial flop ahead of 3M Open debut

4 HOURS AGO
Golf

AIG extend sponsorship of women's British Open

8 HOURS AGO
Golf

Koepka condemns Floyd's death, says racism must be confronted

18 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On