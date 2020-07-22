Trump says he never asked ambassador to bring British Open to his golf course

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied reports in U.S. media that he had asked the U.S. Ambassador in Britain Woody Johnson to try to bring the British Open to his Golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.

"I read a story about it today, and I ... never spoke to Woody Johnson about doing that, no," Trump told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

