Fans watching outside the U.S. will also be able to watch the star-studded event through Warner Bros. Discovery Sports channels and platforms, marking the first time Turner Sports and its international sports partners have collaborated to deliver true global distribution and audience reach for a sports event.

Viewers can check local listings to find coverage in their country via a section of discovery+ , the Eurosport App, Eurosport 2 and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR.

Six-time Sports Emmy Award winner Ernie Johnson will host the live telecast, alongside Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, 2008 Masters Champion Trevor Immelman and veteran sports reporter Amanda Renner.

The Wynn Las Vegas, the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip, will host the Sports Emmy-nominated premier live golf event series for the second time in a row, and viewers will be treated to unprecedented access to the players and action through open mics throughout the entire 12-hole competition.

The match will follow a “shamble” format: All four golfers will tee off at each hole, and each team will select their best tee shot to play. From then on, golfers will play their own ball until they hole out, with the best golfer’s score determining the hole’s winning team.

Feeding America will be the primary charitable organisation supported through this edition of Capital One’s The Match. Turner Sports has televised five editions of Capital One’s The Match, with the series serving as a significant platform to support philanthropical organisations throughout the country. To date, Capital One’s The Match has raised nearly $33 million for various organisations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

Turner Sports' presentation of The Match to be distributed through Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Official Marketing & Event Partners

Turner Sports is proud to be working with a robust roster of marketing partners to host Capital One's The Match. A partner since the event’s inception, Capital One will return as title sponsor

FTX, State Farm and Wagoneer will be the presenting sponsors of Capital One’s The Match. DraftKings is returning as content integration partner, with AT&T, Apple, Autotrader, Star Waggons, Wynn Resorts and ZenWTR serving as associate sponsors.

Partners also include Excel Sports Management as the tournament organiser, along with 199 Productions, Tom Brady’s global multi-platform content and production company.

